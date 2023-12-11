Advertisment
#National

India records 122 new COVID-19 cases; active cases rise to 938

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
11 Dec 2023
New Update
Coronavirus Covid Cases Covid-19

Representative image

New Delhi:India saw a single-day rise of 122 new COVID-19 infections, while the active cases have increased to 938, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

Advertisment

The country's COVID-19 case tally stands at 4,50,03,177 (4.50 crore) and the death toll at 5,33,306 (5.33 lakh), the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,68,932 (4.44 crore) and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, it showed.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

#COVID-19 #coronavirus #Covid Vaccine #Covid Case
Advertisment
Subscribe