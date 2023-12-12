Advertisment
#National

India records 164 fresh COVID-19 infections, active caseload at 1,013

NewsDrum Desk
12 Dec 2023
New Delhi: India recorded a single-day rise of 164 new COVID-19 infections while the active caseload rose to 1,013, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll was recorded at 5,33,307 (5.33 lakh), the data updated on Tuesday showed.

The country's Covid case tally currently stands at 4,50,03,341 (4.50 crore).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is currently at 4,44,69,021 (4.44 crore) while the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The case fatality rate is at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry website, 220.67 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered.

