India records 18 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi, Nov 14(PTI) India saw a single-day rise of 18 fresh COVID-19 infections while the active cases have been recorded at 155, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The country's COVID-19 case tally stands at 4.50 crore (4,50,01,482) and the death toll at 5,33,295, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,68,032 while the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, it stated.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far. PTI PLB NB NB