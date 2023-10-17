India records 21 new Covid cases; active caseload at 312

New Delhi: India logged 21 new coronavirus infections in a day while the number of active cases has been recorded at 312, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has been recorded at 5,32,037, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,99,642).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,67,293 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.