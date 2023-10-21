India records 22 new coronavirus cases; active caseload dips to 292

New Delhi: India has logged 22 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have been recorded at 292, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has increased from 5,32,038 to 5,33,291 as Punjab and Haryana reconciled 1,230 and 23 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country's Covid case tally is 4,50,01,040.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,67,457 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website. The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.