India records 26 fresh COVID-19 cases, active caseload at 172

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) India reported a single-day rise of 26 fresh COVID-19 cases while the active caseload was recorded at 172, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The data, updated at 8 am, showed the death toll at 5,33,295 (5.33 lakh).

India's total COVID-19 case tally is at 4,50,01,536 (4.50 crore).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has risen to 4,44,68,069 (4.44 crore) while the national recovery rate is at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry website, 220.67 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. PTI PLB SZM