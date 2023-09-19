Advertisment
India records 26 new coronavirus cases; death toll at 5,32,030 since outbreak

NewsDrum Desk
19 Sep 2023
Representative image

New Delhi: India has recorded 26 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have been recorded at 520, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has been recorded at 5,32,030, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,98,243).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,65,693 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

