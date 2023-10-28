India records 35 new Covid cases

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) India saw a single-day rise of 35 coronavirus infections, while the active cases were recorded at 274, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll stood at 5,33,293, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country's COVID-19 case tally was 4,50,01,211.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 4,44,67,644 and the national recovery rate stood at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stood at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.