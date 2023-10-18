Advertisment
#National

India records 38 new Covid cases; active caseload dips to 306

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
18 Oct 2023
coronavirus covid cases.jpg

Representative image

New Delhi: India has logged 38 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have been recorded at 306, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The death toll has been recorded at 5,32,037, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,99,680).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,67,337 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.  According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

#COVID-19 #coronavirus #Covid cases #Covid Vaccine
Advertisment
Subscribe