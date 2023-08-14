India logs 39 fresh coronavirus cases; active cases at 1,472

New Delhi: India logged 39 fresh coronavirus infections in a day while the number of active cases was recorded at 1,472, according to Union Health Ministry data on Monday.

The death toll stood at 5,31,921, the data updated at 8 am stated. The country's COVID-19 case tally was 4.49 crore.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,62,920 and the national recovery rate stood at 98.81 per cent, according to the Health Ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.