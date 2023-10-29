India records 4 fresh COVID-19 cases

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) India saw a single-day rise of four coronavirus cases, while the number of active cases of the infection was recorded at 278, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Sunday.

The death toll due to the viral infection stands at 5,33,293, the data updated at 8 am stated. The COVID-19 case tally of the country stands at 4,50,01,249.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,44,67,678 and the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent. According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country. PTI PLB RC