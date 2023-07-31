India records 41 fresh coronavirus cases; active cases at 1,467

New Delhi: India has logged 41 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 4.49 crore, while the active cases were recorded at 1,467, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The death toll stood at 5,31,917, according to data updated at 8 am by the ministry.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81 per cent, the ministry's website said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,62,245, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. So far, the country has recorded a total of 4.49 crore (4,49,95,629) Covid cases.

According to the ministry's website, a total of 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.