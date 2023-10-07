India records 42 new Covid cases

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) India saw a single-day rise of 42 coronavirus infections, while the number of active cases has been recorded at 361, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has been recorded at 5,32,034, the data updated at 8 am stated. The country's Covid cases tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,99,285). The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,66,890 and the country's recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far. PTI PLB TIR TIR