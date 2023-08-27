India records 44 fresh Covid cases

New Delhi, Aug 27(PTI) India reported a single-day rise of 44 fresh COVID-19 cases, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Advertisment

The active cases currently stand at 1,502, according to the data updated at 8 am on Saturday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,928 (5.31 lakh) while the total case tally is at 4,49,96,963 (4.49 crore).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has risen to 4,44,63,533 (4.44 crore) and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry website, 220.67 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country. PTI PLB SZM