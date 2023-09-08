Advertisment
#National

India records 46 new coronavirus cases; active cases at 485

NewsDrum Desk
08 Sep 2023
New Delhi: India has added 46 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have been recorded at 485, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll stood at 5,32,024, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,97,583).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,65,074 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

