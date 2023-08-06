India records 47 new Covid cases

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) India recorded 47 new coronavirus infections in a day which took the number of active infections to 1,552, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has been recorded at 5,31,918, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The country's Covid case tally has been recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,95,980), it said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,44,62,510 and the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The case fatality rate remains at 1.18 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. PTI PLB TIR TIR