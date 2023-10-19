Advertisment
India records 48 new Covid cases; active caseload at 307

NewsDrum Desk
19 Oct 2023
Representative image

New Delhi: India has logged 48 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have been recorded at 307, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has been recorded at 5,32,037, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,99,728).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,67,384 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

