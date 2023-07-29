India records new 50 coronavirus cases

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of new 50 coronavirus cases, with the toll of active cases standing at 1,456, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday said.

The overall death toll stood at 5,31,915, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The total tally of Covid cases since the beginning of the pandemic has been recorded at 4.49 crore.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the infection surged to 4,44,62,165 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.