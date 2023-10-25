India records 51 new Covid cases

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) India has logged 51 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have been recorded at 259, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,33,293, the data updated at 8 am stated. The country's Covid case tally is 4.50 crore (4,50,01,126). The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,67,574 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.PTI PLB DV DV