India records 56 fresh coronavirus cases; active cases at 440

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 56 new coronavirus infections while the active cases have been recorded at 440, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has been recorded at 5,32,032, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,98,838).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,66,366 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the data.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.