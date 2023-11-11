India records 6 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) India has recorded a single-day rise of six new coronavirus infections and the count of active cases is at 139, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll due to the disease stands at 5,33,295, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The country's Covid case tally is 4.50 crore (4,50,01,439).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,68,005 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far. PTI PLB IJT IJT