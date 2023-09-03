India records 60 fresh Covid cases

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) India saw a single-day rise of 60 new coronavirus infections while the active cases have declined to 510, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has increased to 5,32,023, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,97,326), it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,64,793, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent, it said.

According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far. PTI PLB NB