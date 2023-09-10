India records 68 new Covid cases

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) India saw a single-day rise of 68 new coronavirus infections while the active cases have been recorded at 489, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll stood at 5,32,027, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,97,710).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,65,194 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far. PTI PLB RHL