India records 71 fresh coronavirus cases, active cases stand at 494

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 71 fresh COVID-19 cases while the active cases have been recorded at 494, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has been recorded at 5,32,024, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The covid case tally stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,97,537).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,65,019 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.