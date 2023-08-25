India logs 73 new coronavirus infections; active cases at 1,508

New Delhi: India has logged 73 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases were recorded at 1,508, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,927, and the data was updated at 8 a.m.

The country's Covid case tally stood at 4.49 crore (4,49,96,859).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,63,424, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.