India records 97 Covid cases, active caseload at 537

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) India reported a single-day rise of 97 new COVID-19 cases while the active caseload was recorded at 537, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll was recorded at 5,32,028 (5.32 lakh), the data updated at 8 am on Wednesday showed.

The country's Covid case tally is currently at 4,49,97,917 (4.49 crore).

According to the health ministry's website, 4,44,65,352 (4.44 crore) people have recuperated from the disease while the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent.

The case fatality rate is currently at 1.18 per cent.

According to the website, 220.67 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered so far. PTI PLB SZM