India rejects criticism over its procurement of Russian crude oil; calls out US, EU

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) India on Monday mounted a sharp counterattack on the US and the European Union for their "unjustified and unreasonable" targeting of New Delhi for its procurement of Russian crude oil.

Firmly rejecting the criticism, India pointed out the continuing trade relations the US and the European Union have with Russia.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a rare statement rebutting the criticism against New Delhi's energy ties with Moscow, hours after US President Donald Trump threatened more tariffs on India.

India has been targeted by the United States and the EU for importing oil from Russia after the commencement of the Ukraine conflict, the MEA said.

In fact, India began importing from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the outbreak of the conflict, it said.

"The US at that time actively encouraged such imports by India for strengthening global energy markets stability," it added.

The MEA said India's imports are meant to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs to the Indian consumer.

"They are a necessity compelled by global market situation. However, it is revealing that the very nations criticizing India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia," it said.

"Unlike our case, such trade is not even a vital national compulsion," it added.

The MEA said the Europe-Russia trade includes not just energy, but also fertilizers, mining products, chemicals, iron and steel and machinery and transport equipment.

"Where the US is concerned, it continues to import from Russia uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for its EV industry, fertilizers as well as chemicals," it said.

"In this background, the targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable. Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security," the MEA said.