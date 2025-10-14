India reliable partner in Mongolia's development: PM Modi after hosting Mongolian president

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) India has been a "reliable partner" in Mongolia's development and both the nations support a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday after holding wide-ranging talks with Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa.

Ukhnaa landed in New Delhi on Monday on a four-day visit to India, his first to the country as president.

Following his talks with the visiting leader, Modi said India will extend free e-visas to people from Mongolia.

"The oil refinery project, supported by India's USD 1.7 billion line of credit, will strengthen Mongolia's energy security," the prime minister said.

It is India's largest development partnership project globally, with over 2,500 Indian professionals working alongside their Mongolian counterparts to make it a reality, he said.

"We stand as close partners in international forums, supporting a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific. Together, we also work to amplify the voice of the Global South," Modi said.

On his part, the Mongolian president hailed India's leading role in the clean energy sector and specifically referred to the New Delhi-led International Solar Alliance.

In his media statement, Modi also noted that the engagement between India and Mongolia is more than just a diplomatic relationship.

"It is a deep, soulful, and spiritual bond. The depth and scope of our partnership is reflected in our people-to-people ties," he said.

"Both our countries share the age-old bond of Buddhism, which is why we are also called spiritual siblings," he added.

The prime minister said several important decisions were taken in the talks he had with Ukhnaa to further strengthen this tradition and historic ties between the two nations.

"I am happy to announce that next year, the holy relics of two great disciples of Lord Buddha - Sariputra and Maudgalyayana - will be sent from India to Mongolia," Modi said.

India will also send a Sanskrit teacher to Gandan Monastery to support in-depth study of Buddhist texts and continue the ancient tradition of knowledge, he said.

"We have decided to soon launch a project to digitise one million ancient manuscripts. Nalanda University has played a vital role in Buddhism in Mongolia, and today we have agreed to strengthen this historic connection by linking Nalanda with Gandan Monastery," he said.

"The MoU signed today between the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council and Mongolia's Arkhangai Province will give a fresh boost to our cultural ties," he said.

The prime minister described India as a "steadfast and reliable" partner in Mongolia's development story.

The partnership between the two countries spans across sectors such as defence and security, energy, mining, information technology, education, healthcare, and cultural cooperation.

"I am happy that our private sector is also exploring new possibilities of cooperation in areas such as energy, critical minerals, rare-earths, digital, mining, agriculture, dairy, and cooperatives," Modi said.

"Our relations are built on a solid foundation of trust and friendship between two ancient civilizations. They are nurtured by a shared cultural heritage, democratic values, and a shared commitment to development.

"I am confident that together we will take this strategic partnership to new heights," he said.