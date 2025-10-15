India remains committed to protecting biodiversity, tackling climate change: SP MP at UNGA

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai has called for stronger global cooperation and fairer support for developing countries.

Presenting India's position on climate change and sustainable development at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the Ghosi MP said India remains committed to protecting biodiversity and tackling climate change through partnerships and inclusive growth.

He voiced concern over the slow progress on the agenda set at the 29th Climate Change Conference and highlighted desertification as a major global threat.

Rai reaffirmed India's solidarity with Small Island Developing States, saying the country is extending concessional finance and capacity-building assistance through the India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

He said India aims to restore 2.6 million hectares of degraded land by 2030.

On disaster preparedness, he emphasised that early warning systems and resilient infrastructure must be prioritised to reduce climate risks.

Rai also reiterated India's support for the principle of equity and Common but Differentiated Responsibilities in global climate action.

He was part of the all-party delegation that represented India's stance on Operation Sindoor and counter-terrorism at the international level. PTI GVS RHL