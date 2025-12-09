India remains secure as long as Hindus are in majority: Togadia

Kota (Rajasthan) Dec 9 (PTI) Former Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader and International Hindu Parishad founder president Praveen Togadia on Tuesday asserted that the country remains secure as long as Hindus are in the majority.

He was addressing a Hindu Dharma Conference held in the Rangbari area of Kota city. The conference was organised by the International Hindu Parishad for awareness and unity among Hindus against the "conspiracy" of "dividing" the country and "destroying" the Hindu culture.

Togadia said that according to ancient belief, Hindu society has existed for thousands of years and stressed the need for social unity and cultural preservation.

Addressing the conference, Togadia called for setting up Hanuman Chalisa centres in villages and Hindu localities, and suggested that every Hindu family should identify itself as 'Om Shri Hindu Parivar'.

He urged the community to stay organised and become economically and commercially strong, adding that "if Hindus decline, they will certainly suffer". He also emphasised that no act of 'jauhar' would occur on this land again.

Referring to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said Hindu organisations played a crucial role in the movement, asserting that the temple could be built only through collective efforts, discipline and legal measures. He appealed to society to remain physically healthy and mentally cheerful.

Speaking to media after the event, Togadia said the Hanuman Chalisa centres would help stop the conversion of religion and boost unity in society besides addressing social concerns.

On the proposed Babri Masjid style mosque in West Bengal's Murshidabad, Togadia said, "We have reduced the Mughals to dust," asking to find out if there was any son of the Mughal, while the descendants of Maharana Pratap are still MLAs and MPs.

"There had been several Humayuns and Babars who were reduced to dust," he added.

On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Togadia said it needs to ensure that Bangladeshis do not obtain the right to vote in India.

Togadia also stressed that there should be a law on population control in India otherwise Hindus will be reduced to a minority in the country.

He also pointed out that the Aravalli mountain range must be protected from any form of damage. He called for the preservation of forests, water resources and land under all circumstances.

The programme's special guest, Colonel Piyush Agrawal (retd), emphasised economic empowerment and unity in the Hindu community. He urged society to become strong on political and strategic fronts, drawing a comparison with Israel's model of national strength.

Rastriya Bajranj Dal president Om Prajapati expressed concern regarding the displacement of Hindus in Kashmir, alleging incidents of "land jihad" and infiltration from Bangladesh.

During the event, Togadia also honoured community donors (Bhamashahs) and women achievers for their contributions. PTI COR KSS KSS