India repatriates 48 Pakistani fishermen, 19 civilians

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) India on Tuesday repatriated 67 Pakistani nationals including 48 fishermen as they completed jail terms.

New Delhi also urged Pakistan to expedite the release and repatriation of all Indian prisoners, including fishermen who remained in its custody.

"Forty-eight Pakistani fishermen and 19 Pakistani civilian prisoners, who had completed their sentences, were repatriated today via Attari/Wagah border," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"The government of India attaches high priority to the issue of Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners in Pakistan's custody and has urged the government of Pakistan to expedite the release and repatriation of all Indian prisoners, including fishermen who remain in Pakistan's custody," it said in a statement. PTI MPB ZMN