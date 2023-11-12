India reports 17 new Covid cases, active cases stand at 147

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) India saw a single-day rise of 17 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have been recorded at 147, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

Advertisment

The death toll was recorded at 5,33,295, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country's Covid case tally now stands at 4.50 crore (4,50,01,456).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,68,014 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far. PTI PLB MNK MNK