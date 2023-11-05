India reports 8 new Covid cases

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) India has seen a single-day rise of eight new coronavirus infections and the count of active cases stands at 213, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll due to the disease was recorded at 5,33,294, it showed.

The country's Covid case tally is 4.50 crore (4,50,01,384), according to the data.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,67,877 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far. PTI PLB IJT IJT