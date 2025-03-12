India rescues 549 Indians from cybercrime centres along Myanmar-Thailand border

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) India has brought back 549 of its citizens in two military aircraft after securing their release from cybercrime centres located along the Myanmar-Thailand border, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The Indians were victims of fake job offers, officials said.

In a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government of India arranged for the safe repatriation of 266 Indians on Tuesday onboard an Indian Air Force aircraft.

On Monday, 283 Indians were similarly repatriated, he said.

The Indian nationals, mostly from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh were lured with fake job offers to either Thailand or Myanmar. They were then taken to cybercrime centres in Myanmar's Myawaddy region, he said.

The Indian embassies in Myanmar and Thailand worked with the governments of the two countries for the release and repatriation of the Indians, he added.

The MEA said on Monday that the government has been making sustained efforts for the release of Indians lured to various Southeast Asian countries, including Myanmar, with fake job offers.

"These persons were subsequently made to indulge in cybercrime and engage in other fraudulent activities in scam centres operating in regions along the Myanmar-Thailand border," it said in a statement.

"The government of India wishes to reiterate its caution, circulated earlier from time to time through advisories and social media posts, about such rackets," it added.

"Indian nationals are once again advised to verify credentials of foreign employers through Missions abroad and check the antecedents of recruiting agents and companies before taking up a job offer," the ministry said.