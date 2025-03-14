India revels in Holi festivities amid tight security, Friday prayers held peacefully

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Holi was celebrated largely peacefully around the country amid tight security as the festival of colours coincided with the second Friday prayers of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

In Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, where heavy security was deployed, Holi and Friday prayers passed peacefully. The traditional 'chaupaai kaa juloos (procession)' was also taken out in Sambhal city.

Heavy security was also deployed for the prayers in the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid. The time for 'Jumma Namaz' was extended by an hour to 2:30 pm because of Holi.

Personnel from the Rapid Action Force, Provincial Armed Constabulary and the local police remained fully alert. Surveillance was also conducted through drones.

Sambhal has been tense after riots broke out on November 24 following a survey of the Mughal-era mosque.

In Shahjahanpur, some children allegedly threw a stone at 'Laat Sahab' during a procession but the police chased them away.

The tradition involves dressing a person as 'Laat Sahab', blackening his face and making him sit on a buffalo cart and throwing shoes and slippers at him.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh S said five to six children threw 'gulaal' and shoes at 'Laat Sahab' and then a stone before being chased away by police at the spot. He also denied claims that there was a baton-charge.

Holi and the Friday prayers coinciding, security -- including increased patrolling and picketing -- was beefed up in several states.

In Delhi, more than 25,000 security personnel were deployed. Police closely monitored about 300 sensitive areas with CCTV cameras and drones.

Around the country, homes and streets wore a colourful look as the revellers splashed colours and feasted on traditional delicacies. Public transport did not ply in the morning in most major cities while metro services started functioning from noon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday greeted people on Holi eve, wishing the festival further deepened the colour of unity among the citizens. President Droupadi Murmu also conveyed her greetings on Holi eve, saying the festival of colours nurtured the spirit of unity and brotherhood and reflected the values of unity in diversity.

Political leaders cutting across party lines also greeted people, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday describing Holi as a "messenger of unity".

In a post in Hindi on X, he said, "…The festival of Holi is the messenger of unity, which inspires us to walk on the path of 'sadbhaav (amiability)' with love and 'sauhaard (harmony)'." Later, addressing the traditional Narsingh Shobhayatra in Gorakhpur, he said no country and religion had such a rich tradition of festivals as Sanatan Dharma and asserted that India moved forward through festivals.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati urged people to celebrate Holi "traditionally with full enthusiasm, peace, mutual brotherhood and harmony".

In West Bengal, where people celebrated Doljatra, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee prayed for the bond of love among citizens to grow stronger. Her political rival and senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari conveyed his "heartiest love, greetings and best wishes".

Goa blended tradition with modernity as locals and domestic and international tourists joined the festivities.

Holi was celebrated in Haryana and Punjab with great fervour. In Punjab, devotees thronged the Shri Durgiana Temple in Amritsar. There was also a rush of Sikh devotees for the Holla Mohalla festival at Anandpur Sahib.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wished the state's people a colourful and prosperous Doul Utsav.

In strife-torn Manipur, the majority Meitei community celebrated a low-key Holi for the second successive year.

Holi was also celebrated with enthusiasm across Rajasthan. Several foreign tourists were seen celebrating in Jaipur, where more than 5,000 police personnel were deployed, and Pushkar.

In Telangana, children and youngsters revelled in the celebrations in Hyderabad and other towns. North Indian communities in Hyderabad had organised 'Holika Dahan' on Thursday. Gair, a vibrant Rajasthani folk dance, was performed by natives of the state.

The police imposed certain restrictions in Hyderabad, prohibiting the movement of vehicles in groups and throwing colours on unwilling persons, drawing an angry response from BJP MLA Raja Singh.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his predecessor YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended Holi greetings.

Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supremo Mehbooba Mufti said some "bigots" had converted Holi into a "source of fear" for minorities with the "approval of those in power".

The celebrations were, however, marred in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district by the murder of Akash Choudhury (20) in a scuffle during Holi.

Choudhury was stabbed near his home in Titagarh. One man was arrested for the attack, the police said.

In Himachal Pradesh, former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur was shot at by unidentified people while celebrating Holi at home. Thakur, who suffered a bullet injury in his leg, is undergoing treatment at the Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla.

The festival also coincided with the release of "The World of Betty and Veronica Digest #38" in which popular character Archie and his friends learn about Holi.

Archie Comic Publications co-CEO Nancy Silberkleit told PTI that Holi was part of the 10-page story released on Thursday. "The thought behind this is the beauty of India that I have experienced in India." PTI TEAM SZM