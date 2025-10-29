India risks underutilising demographic dividend as only 10% of youth receive green skilling: Report

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) India faces a "significant risk" of underutilising its demographic dividend, with nearly 12 million youth entering the workforce every year but only about 10 per cent receiving any form of green skilling, according to a new report which estimated that up to 35 million green jobs could be created by 2047 in India.

UNICEF YuWaah unveiled the 'Youth for a Sustainable India: Green Skills and Employment Pathways' report, developed in collaboration with Capgemini, Sector Skill Council for Green Jobs (SCGJ), Council on Energy, Environment & Water (CEEW) and Sattva.

The report warned that while the proportion of jobs requiring at least one green skill grew by 22.4 per cent globally between 2022 and 2023, the share of workers with such skills rose by only 12.3 per cent, leading to a widening mismatch between demand and talent.

In India, where 808 million people are under 35, the study estimates that up to 35 million green jobs could be created by 2047.

"However, it faces a significant risk of underutilising its demographic dividend with nearly 12 million youth entering India's workforce annually, but only approximately 10% receive any form of green skilling," it said.

The report said this gap is rooted in multiple structural challenges.

First, green skills are unevenly distributed with tier-1 cities like Delhi and Mumbai dominating green job creation, while tier-2 and tier-3 cities including Jaipur, Indore, Visakhapatnam, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Bhubaneswar and Chandigarh projected to contribute up to 40 per cent of green jobs by FY28. The latter lack adequate training infrastructure, which restricts green jobs skill development, it said.

Second, traditional skilling programmes also remain focused on legacy sectors and do not integrate climate-resilient, digital or circular economy competencies, as is detailed in the sector-specific sections of the report, the report said.

Third, youth from rural, low-income or marginalised communities lack awareness, access and enabling conditions (like transport, stipends or industry linkages) to pursue green careers, it said.

The report identified agriculture, construction, textiles, waste management and electric vehicles (EVs) as five priority sectors for green job creation and urges policymakers, industry and civil society to align training, financing and employment strategies to ensure a just and inclusive green transition.

A youth survey conducted as part of the study covering 670 participants aged 18–29 years found that only 37 per cent were aware of green sectors or job opportunities in sustainability-related fields.

Focus group discussions revealed additional barriers for women and marginalised youth, such as mobility restrictions, limited mentorship opportunities and social norms that restrict access to training and employment.

The report highlighted that green jobs tend to pay better, offering seven per cent higher wages for men and 12 per cent higher wages for women compared to other roles, with a smaller gender pay gap overall.

Yet, women remain under-represented in emerging green industries, calling for gender-sensitive skilling programmes, safety measures and mentorship initiatives to promote inclusion.

In the agriculture sector, the report called for scaling climate-smart farming practices and youth-led cooperatives through access to start-up grants and agri-tech ventures.

In construction, where demand is projected to surge with over 600 million Indians expected to live in cities by 2030, skilling in green building design, water-efficient systems and low-carbon materials is seen as essential.

The textile industry, employing around 45 million people, faces significant sustainability challenges. The report suggests reskilling workers for sustainable fashion, textile recycling and cleaner manufacturing technologies.

Meanwhile, in waste management, where India generates 62 million tonnes of waste annually, formalising informal workers and training youth in recycling and circular economy innovations could unlock safer, better-paying jobs.

The electric vehicle sector is also emerging as a major source of employment. The report urges standardised training in battery assembly, EV maintenance and charging infrastructure, and new curricula incorporating AI-based diagnostics and data-driven systems to prepare youth for the future mobility ecosystem.

To close the skills gap, the report recommended creating a national 'Green Skills and Jobs Dashboard' to track progress, providing stipends and fee waivers to support low-income youth, and promoting corporate social responsibility (CSR) co-investment from industries in green skilling initiatives.

It also called for app-based modular learning in smaller cities and women-specific mentorship networks to enhance accessibility. PTI UZM UZM KSS KSS