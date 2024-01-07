India rubbishes The Economist report, affirms success of Metro systems

New Delhi: In a response to an article published in The Economist's 'Christmas Double' issue on December 23, 2023, officials from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs have countered claims regarding the underperformance of India's metro rail systems.

The Economist had suggested that India's extensive metro network is failing to attract sufficient ridership.

However, Indian officials assert that this viewpoint is both factually inaccurate and lacking the necessary context to understand the progress and impact of the metro systems in India's urban landscape.

The primary criticism in The Economist's article was the alleged failure of India's metro rail systems to achieve even half of their projected ridership.

Officials responded by emphasizing that over three-fourths of the current metro rail network was conceived, constructed, and made operational in the last ten years, with some systems being only a few years old.

Despite this, daily ridership across metro systems in the country has already crossed the 10 million mark and is projected to exceed 12.5 million in the next few years. This rapid increase in ridership is a clear indicator of the growing reliance on and acceptance of metro rail as a preferred mode of urban transport claimed officials.

Highlighting the example of the Delhi Metro, officials pointed out that its daily ridership has already exceeded 7 million, surpassing the projected numbers for the end of 2023. The Delhi Metro, being a more mature system, demonstrates the potential and efficiency of metro rail in easing urban traffic congestion.

A striking example provided was the comparison with public bus systems. In certain highly congested corridors of Delhi, the metro services over 50,000 people during peak hours.

To match this capacity with buses, it would require around 715 buses travelling in one direction within an hour, equating to a headway of about 5 seconds between buses – a scenario deemed impractical and impossible. The alleviation of traffic congestion by the Delhi Metro underscores its critical role in urban mobility.

Furthermore, officials stressed the importance of having a diverse range of public transport systems in a country as vast and varied as India. Each mode of transport, whether it be metro rail or buses, plays a vital role in the urban transport ecosystem.

The Economist's article also touched on the preference of commuters undertaking short trips for modes of transport other than the metro. Officials countered this claim by highlighting the ongoing expansion of Indian cities and the long-term vision behind the metro systems.

The metro networks are designed to cater to urban transportation needs for the next century, with systems like the DMRC metro in Delhi, which has been operational for over 20 years, showing an average trip length of 18 km.

Evidence suggests a shift in commuter preferences, with metro systems becoming increasingly popular among women and the younger population, indicating a broader acceptance and integration of the metro in daily urban life.

The response from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs presents a compelling argument for the success and future potential of India's metro rail systems. Contrary to the claims made in The Economist's article, the increasing ridership numbers, the role of the metro in alleviating urban traffic congestion, and the integration of the metro with other forms of public transport underscore the effectiveness and necessity of metro systems in India's rapidly urbanising cities.