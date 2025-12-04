India, Russia collaboration not directed against anyone: Putin

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The India-Russia collaboration is not directed against any country and it is solely aimed at safeguarding the respective national interests, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday against the backdrop of Washington's aggressive approach towards New Delhi and Moscow.

In the context of India's energy ties with Russia, Putin said certain "actors" dislike New Delhi's growing role in international markets in view of its close relations with Moscow and these elements are aiming to constrain India's influence for political reasons by imposing "artificial obstacles".

In an interview to India Today news channel that was released on Thursday evening, the Russian president, referring to Western sanctions against Moscow, said his country's energy cooperation with New Delhi largely "remains unaffected".

Putin landed in New Delhi this evening on a two-day visit to hold summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Neither me nor Prime Minister Modi, despite certain external pressure we face, have never approached our collaboration to work against someone," the Russian president said in response to a question on Washington's aggressive approach.

"President Trump has his own agenda, his own goals, whereas we focus on ours -- not against anyone, but rather aimed at safeguarding our respective interests, India's and Russia's interests," he said.

Putin also said that India cannot be treated the way it was several decades back.

"Prime Minister Modi is not someone who succumbs to pressure easily. The Indian people can certainly take pride in their leader. This is absolutely obvious," he said.

"His stance is unwavering and straightforward, without being confrontational. Our goal is not to provoke conflict; rather, we aim to protect our lawful rights. India does the same," he said.

On the Ukraine conflict, Putin said he believed the US is actively seeking a solution to this problem. "I am absolutely certain, with no doubt at all, he (Trump) sincerely aims for a peaceful resolution." Putin said Trump genuinely wants to end the hostilities and prevent further loss of lives.

"But there could also be political interests tied to ending the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine, or economic motives too," he said.

On bilateral trade, Putin said over 90 per cent of "our transactions are already conducted in national currencies". "While some complications arise due to the presence of numerous intermediaries, there are also solutions," he said.

The Russian president also complimented PM Modi's leadership.

"Our collaborative endeavours with Prime Minister Modi carry significant weight because they transcend our mutual ties," he said.

"Given its direct relevance to both nations, ensuring stability in key areas of engagement is crucial, as it helps secure the fulfilment of our objectives. Prime Minister Modi sets very challenging tasks for the country --and for himself in the first place, then for the administration, and eventually for the nation," he said. PTI MPB KVK KVK