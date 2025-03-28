India, Russia kick-start 6-day naval exercise

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) India and Russia on Friday kick-started a six-day naval exercise off Chennai in line with their close defence and strategic ties.

The exercise 'Indra' is witnessing participation of Russian naval ships -- Pechanga, Rezkiy and Aldar Tsydenzhapov.

The Indian Navy has deployed its warships Rana, Kuthar and maritime patrol aircraft P8l.

The exercise is being conducted in two phases. The harbour phase is from March 28 to 30 at Chennai while the 'sea phase' is from March 31 to April 2 in the Bay of Bengal.

Since its inception in 2003, exercise Indra epitomises the long-term strategic relationship between the two navies, the Indian Navy said.

"The exercise has evolved into a symbol of maritime cooperation, showcasing the two nations' commitment to enhancing naval interoperability and operational synergy," it said.

The sea phase of the exercise will witness advanced naval drills, including tactical manoeuvres, live weapon firings, anti-air operations, underway replenishment, helicopter cross-deck landings and exchange of sea-riders, the Indian Navy said in a readout.

"These exercises and interactions are intended at enhancing maritime cooperation, strengthening bridges of friendship, exchanging best operational practices and to bolster diplomatic ties between the two nations," it said.