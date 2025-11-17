India, Russia looking at finalising new pacts, initiatives during Putin's visit to New Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) India and Russia are looking at firming up a number of agreements, initiatives and projects to add more substance to the ties during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi early next month.

As part of the preparations for the visit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held extensive talks in Moscow with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"This particular occasion, for me, is all the more important as we prepare for President Putin's visit to India for the 23rd annual summit," Jaishankar said in his opening remarks at the meeting.

"A number of bilateral agreements, initiatives and projects are under discussion in various fields. We look forward to their finalization in the coming days," he said.

"These will certainly add more substance and texture to our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," he added.

In his comments, Jaishankar also said that India supports recent efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"India supports recent efforts towards establishing peace. We hope that all parties approach that goal constructively," he said.

"An early cessation of the conflict and the ensuring of an enduring peace is in the interest of the entire international community," he noted.

Jaishankar said India-Russia ties have long been a factor of stability in international relations.

"Its growth and evolution is not only in our mutual interest but also in that of the world," he said.

The two sides also exchanged views on global issues.

"We will also be exchanging views on the complex global situation with the openness that has always characterized our ties. This includes the Ukraine conflict, as also the Middle East and Afghanistan amongst others," Jaishankar said in his remarks.

The external affairs minister is currently in Moscow to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Lavrov. His visit is also seen as part of preparations for Putin's trip.

The Russian president is expected to visit India around December 5 to hold annual summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The summit is expected to produce significant outcomes to further solidify bilateral strategic ties.

At the India-Russia annual summit, Modi and Putin are expected to deliberate on further expanding the "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" between the two countries.

India and Russia have a mechanism under which India's prime minister and the Russian president hold a summit meeting annually to review the entire gamut of ties.

So far, 22 annual summit meetings have taken place alternatively in India and Russia.

In July last year, PM Modi travelled to Moscow for the annual summit.

Russia has been a time-tested partner for India and the country has been a key pillar of New Delhi's foreign policy.