India, Sanatan civilisation to flourish so long as PM Modi is at the helm, say Hindu seers

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Several prominent Hindu seers on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his blogpost on 1,000 years of Somnath temple's first destruction by Mahmud of Ghazni and said India as well as Sanatan civilisation and culture will continue to flourish and remain protected so long as he is there at the helm.

In separate posts on X and video messages, they acknowledged Modi's contributions in conservation and rejuvenation of various temples in the country, and wished for his long life and more strength to enable him fulfil his resolve of making a developed and prosperous Bharat.

They also recalled how Somnath temple faced attacks by foreign invaders several times and was rebuilt with the efforts of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and others after Independence, hailing the strength of Sanatan civilisation and culture.

The prime minister on Monday hailed the Somnath temple in Gujarat, which was rebuilt after repeated attacks by foreign invaders, as a symbol of the indomitable spirit of Indian civilisation.

In a blogpost to mark 1,000 years since the first attack on the Somnath temple, he said, "There can be no better example of our civilisation's indomitable spirit than Somnath, which stands gloriously, overcoming odds and struggle." Modi also took a swipe at then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, saying the opening of the temple in 1951 did not enthuse him.

Hailing Modi's blogpost, Swami Avadheshanand Giri, who is Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhada, said in a post on X, "Respected Prime Minister, your article reminds us that Somnath is not merely a pilgrimage site but a symbol of India's soul." The faith and dedication, which raised the temple again amidst the repeated assaults from time to time, is the reflection of "indomitable courage of our civilisation", he said.

"Your (PM Modi's) article will prove to be a powerful medium for awakening historical consciousness and national pride in the coming generations," he said.

Juna Akhada spokesperson Swami Narayan Giri hailed Modi's contributions in conservation and upkeep of various temples in the country, referring to the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath redevelopment project among others.

"Undoubtedly, the soul of Sanatan resides in Narendra Modi. As long as Narendra Modi is there, our country is completely safe. I wish for his long life and more strength to him so that he can make Bharat, a Sanatan rashtra, stronger. Bharat will certainly become glorious, prosperous and a developed country under his leadership," Swami Avadheshanand Giri said.

He also called Modi the "reincarnation" of Swami Vivekanand and said the prime minister is carrying forward his ideals.

Swami Chidanand Saraswati of Parmarth Niketan in Uttarkhand; Mahant Shashikant Das, chief of Saryu Arti in Ayodhya; Mahant Raju Das of Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya; Swami Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham and Swami Dipankar were among the various other seers who appreciated Modi's blogpost and hailed his contributions.

Sharing Modi's article on X, spiritual guru Sri M said, "I agree with Modiji's views." "The Jyotirlinga of Somnath is made of divine light and no one can destroy it. About 1,000 years ago, Mahmud of Ghazni had broken and devastated Somnath, the day we remember today with pain," he added.