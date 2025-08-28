India, Saudi Arabia looking at joint manufacturing of military hardware

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) India and Saudi Arabia on Thursday explored the possibility of joint manufacturing of military equipment, reflecting their growing defence and strategic ties.

The two sides discussed ways to expand defence cooperation at a meeting of India-Saudi Arabia joint committee on defence cooperation in New Delhi.

The talks focused on cooperation in a range of areas such as training, industrial partnerships, maritime cooperation and military exercises, according to the defence ministry.

India offered to provide training to the Saudi armed forces and discussed cooperation in the domains of cyberspace, information technology, disaster management and tactical communication, it said.

"Opportunities were explored for joint manufacturing and partnership in defence equipment with Saudi Arabia," the ministry said in a statement.

"India and Saudi Arabia share a steadily deepening defence partnership," it added.

It is reflected by the addition of a ministerial committee on defence cooperation under the strategic partnership council during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Saudi Arabia in April, the ministry said.

The meeting was co-chaired by Joint Secretary Amitabh Prasad from the Indian side and Maj Gen Saad Mohammed H Alkathiri from the Saudi side.