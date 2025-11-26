India says examining Bangladesh's request to extradite Sheikh Hasina

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) India on Wednesday said it is examining a request by Bangladesh's interim government to extradite former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and asserted that it is committed to ensure the best interests of the people of that country.

Hasina, 78, was last week sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal in Dhaka for "crimes against humanity" over her government's brutal crackdown on student-led protests last year.

The Awami League leader has been living in India since she fled Bangladesh on August 5 last year in the face of the massive protests.

Hasina's aide and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal was also given a death sentence on similar charges.

Following the court verdict, Bangladesh sent a letter to India seeking her extradition.

"The request is being examined as part of ongoing judicial and internal legal processes," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"We remain committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country and will continue to engage constructively in this regard with all stakeholders," he said.

Following the verdict against Hasina, Bangladesh's foreign ministry demanded that she be immediately handed over to Dhaka by India under an extradition treaty in view of her sentencing.

"This is also a duty for India, as per the extradition treaty existing between the two countries," it said.

In her reaction, Hasina said the judgement has been made by a "rigged tribunal established and presided over by an unelected government with no democratic mandate".

The verdict against the former prime minister came months before parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. Hasina's Awami League party has been barred from contesting the elections scheduled to be held in February.

It is learnt that as per India's initial assessment, the trial process leading to the death sentence to Hasina suffered from several lapses including "unconstitutional" appointment of judges.

Jaiswal also said that India is following all developments in Bangladesh closely.

To a question on Bangladesh National Security Advisor Khalilur Rahman extending an invitation to his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval to visit that country, the external affairs ministry spokesperson suggested that it will be taken forward when time comes.

Rahman was in New Delhi last week to attend a security conclave. He also held a bilateral meeting with Doval. PTI MPB ZMN