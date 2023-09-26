India scaled new heights of economic success under Manmohan Singh's leadership: Pawar

Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) NCP president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday extended greetings to former prime minister Manmohan Singh on his birthday and said India scaled new heights of economic success and reached its highest growth rate under Singh's leadership.

Advertisment

Congress leader Manmohan Singh, currently a member of the Rajya Sabha, turned 91 on Tuesday.

Pawar in a post on X said, "Birthday wishes to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Under his leadership, India scaled new heights of economic success and reached its highest growth rate. May God bless him with a long and healthy life." Manmohan Singh headed the Congress-led UPA government between 2004 and 2014.

He was also India's finance minister in the P V Narasimha Rao-led government during 1991-96, an epochal era for the country's economy marked by wide-ranging reforms.

Pawar was agriculture minister in the UPA government headed by Singh. PTI MR GK