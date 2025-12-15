India securing 3rd position worldwide in AI competitiveness a major milestone: Arunachal Dy CM

Itanagar, Dec 15 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday said India securing the third position worldwide in AI competitiveness is a major milestone in the country’s technology journey.

India has emerged as the world's third-most competitive nation in artificial intelligence (AI), according to a report by Stanford University.

Mein said that the ranking highlights the country's rapid rise as a global AI powerhouse and reflects the nation’s sustained efforts in building a strong, innovation-driven technology ecosystem.

"India has secured the third position worldwide in artificial intelligence competitiveness, as per Stanford University’s Global AI Vibrancy Tool marking a major milestone in the Nation’s AI journey," he said in a post on X.

The deputy chief minister observed that the latest assessment places India behind only the United States and China, underscoring the country’s growing influence in the global AI landscape.

According to the Stanford index, India has recorded a significant jump in the rankings, moving from seventh place in 2023 to third in 2024.

Mein said the sharp rise demonstrates the impact of focused policy initiatives, a vibrant startup ecosystem and an expanding pool of skilled professionals in the AI domain.

The Global AI vibrancy tool evaluates countries across key parameters such as research and development output, talent concentration, private investment, innovation capacity and policy environment.

India’s improved performance across these indicators, the deputy chief minister said, reflects the country’s growing capability to develop, deploy and scale AI technologies.

“This achievement reaffirms India’s readiness to play a leading role in shaping the future of artificial intelligence,” Mein said, adding that the country’s approach to AI remains anchored in responsible innovation, inclusivity and public good.

The deputy chief minister added that global recognition of India’s AI capabilities also strengthens the case for wider adoption of AI-led solutions in governance, industry and public service delivery.

He underlined that regions such as the Northeast stand to benefit significantly from the integration of emerging technologies to improve connectivity, efficiency and access to services. PTI UPL NN