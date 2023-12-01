India seeks enhanced Interpol cooperation to prevent crimes on real-time basis

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) India has sought "concerted action" through Interpol channels to combat and prevent on "real-time basis" transnational crimes such as terrorism, online radicalisation and cyber-enabled financial fraud, officials said on Friday.

Advertisment

At the 91st General Assembly of the Interpol in Vienna, the Indian delegation led by CBI Director Praveen Sood also stressed on the need to abolish any safe havens for crime, criminals and proceeds of crime as well as coordinated strategies to curtail operations of transnational criminal organisations.

The five-member team included NIA Director General Dinkar Gupta. The four-day assembly, which began on November 28, also celebrated the centenary year of the international police cooperation organisation which was formed in 1923.

Increased leveraging of Interpol channels and relationships with law enforcement agencies globally to combat crime and criminals saw 24 criminals and fugitives wanted by India brought back this year, the highest ever in a year, the spokesperson of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said here.

Advertisment

"Further, India has also geolocated more than 184 criminals in various countries and initiated formal proceedings for their return," he said.

During discussions with law enforcement agencies from multiple countries, India sought for enhanced coordination through the Interpol with a view for "concerted action" to combat organised crime, terrorism, drug trafficking, money laundering, online radicalisation, cyber-enabled financial crimes, and to "prevent these crimes on a real-time basis", the spokesperson said.

"India has stressed on the need to deny any safe haven for crime, criminals and proceeds of crimes. The need for coordinated strategies to curtail criminal organisations, which operate across international jurisdictions, was deliberated," according to a statement.

Advertisment

The Indian team also held detailed discussions on matters of police cooperation with delegations of Austria, the UAE, the US, the UK, Nepal, Brazil, Australia, Mauritius, New Zealand, Japan, Switzerland, Bangladesh, Singapore and Zambia.

"Discussions were held for better sharing of criminal information through Interpol channels to expedite mutual legal assistance and extradition requests," the spokesperson said and added that India also supported the adoption of Interpol's 'Vision 2030'.

It also the creation of the Interpol Future Council, a council of experts to ensure that further development and implementation of the Interpol Vision 2030 takes into account the evolving needs of law enforcement in member countries, he said.

Advertisment

The team held discussions with senior officials of Interpol, Europol, Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police Organisation and US Air Force Office of Special Investigations on strengthening arrangements for cooperation, the spokesperson said.

India had joined the Interpol in 1949, and has been an active member of the organisation. It has hosted two General Assemblies.

Last year, India hosted the 90th General Assembly here which saw the participation of delegations from 168 countries. During the assembly, a resolution was adopted to strengthen collaborative response to disrupt financial crime and corruption, combat menace of online child sexual exploitation and promote diversity within the Interpol.

The Interpol also launched its presence in the Metaverse during the 90th General Assembly. PTI ABS ABS ANB ANB