India seeks extradition of Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) India has asked Pakistan to extradite Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed, the Mumbai attack mastermind and a UN-proscribed terrorist, who is wanted by Indian probe agencies in a number of terror cases.

Advertisment

New Delhi has also taken note of reports of Saeed's son Talha contesting elections in Pakistan and said the "mainstreaming" of radical terror outfits in the neighbouring country is nothing new and that it has been part of its State policy for a long time.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the request for extraditing Saeed, along with certain documents, was sent to Islamabad recently.

"The person in question is wanted in numerous cases in India. He is also a UN-proscribed terrorist. In this regard, we have conveyed a request, along with relevant supporting documents, to the government of Pakistan to extradite him to India to face trial in a particular case," he said.

Advertisment

Bagchi's remarks came in response to a question at his weekly media briefing.

The Indian high commission in Pakistan handed over the request to Islamabad a few weeks ago, he said.

The MEA official said India has been flagging to Pakistan the activities of Saeed and that he is wanted in India.

Advertisment

New Delhi does not have an extradition pact with Islamabad. However, people familiar with the matter said extradition is possible even in the absence of such a framework pact.

Asked about reports of Hafiz Saeed's son Talha Saeed contesting elections in Pakistan, Bagchi said the "mainstreaming of radical terrorist outfits" in that country is nothing new.

"We have seen some reports in this regard. It is an internal affair," he said, adding that he generally does not comment on the internal issues of other countries.

Advertisment

At the same time, he said, "The mainstreaming of radical terrorist outfits in Pakistan is nothing new and has been part of its State policy for a long time." "Such developments have serious implications for the security of the region. On our part, we will of course continue to monitor all developments that have an implication on our national security," Bagchi added.

Talha Saeed is considered the number two person in the LeT hierarchy, with his father being at the helm of the terror outfit.

In response to media queries regarding India's request to extradite Hafiz Saeed, a Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson said Islamabad has received it.

"Pakistan has received a request from the Indian authorities, seeking extradition of Hafiz Saeed in a so-called money-laundering case," the official said.

"It is pertinent to note that no bilateral extradition treaty exists between Pakistan and India," the spokesperson said. PTI MPB RC