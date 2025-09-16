India seeks multinational nomination of 'Chhath Mahaparva' for UNESCO tag, holds meet

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) India is seeking cooperation of Suriname, the Netherlands and other countries for sending a "multinational nomination" of 'Chhath Mahaparva' -- an ancient festival -- for the 2026-27 cycle in pursuance of its inscription on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The Ministry of Culture on Tuesday said it organised a meeting here with senior "diplomatic representatives" of the UAE, Suriname, and the Netherlands to seek their cooperation for a "multinational nomination" of 'Chhath Mahaparva'.

Hosted at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) on Monday, it was chaired by Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal and attended by officials from the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of External Affairs, Sangeet Natak Akademi, and IGNCA.

The ancient festival, dedicated to the Sun God and 'Chhathi Maiya', is one of the oldest festivals of India, celebrated widely in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and across diaspora communities living in Mauritius, Fiji, Suriname, the UAE, and the Netherlands, the ministry said.

With 15 elements already inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, India is among the leading countries in safeguarding intangible cultural heritage, it said.

Yoga, the Kumbh Mela and Kolkata's Durga Puja festival find a place on the coveted list.

The proposed multinational nomination of 'Chhath Mahaparva' for the 2026-27 cycle is "another milestone" in India's cultural diplomacy and commitment to safeguarding living traditions, the statement said.

The ministry said the representatives who attended the meeting, "welcomed the initiative", acknowledging the festival's importance among the Indian diaspora in their countries and "assured support" for the nomination.

Later, the culture secretary also held a virtual interaction with India's ambassadors and high commissioners to Mauritius, Fiji, Suriname, the UAE, and the Netherlands, who expressed full cooperation in "identifying communities and facilitating data for the nomination process," it added.

Known for its ecological and egalitarian ethos, the Chhath festival promotes reverence for nature, sustainability, inclusivity, and community spirit. Participation transcends caste, creed, and religion, with rituals emphasising simplicity, devotion, and self-discipline, the ministry said.

"The proposed multinational nomination of 'Chhath Mahaparva' holds immense significance for India. Its recognition by UNESCO would showcase India’s living cultural traditions and universal values on the global stage while strengthening cultural pride among diaspora communities worldwide," it said.

It reflects India's leadership in promoting shared heritage and international cultural cooperation under the UNESCO framework. It will also "enhance India's soft power" by deepening goodwill with partner nations and reaffirming its role as "a custodian of living traditions," the statement said.

"Most importantly, such recognition will ensure systematic documentation, transmission, and preservation of this age-old festival, safeguarding its practices for future generations," it said.