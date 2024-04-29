India sees overall development in past 10 yrs: Madhya Pradesh CM

Chatra (Jharkhand), Apr 29 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday claimed that the country witnessed development in every field in the past 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yadav was in Jharkhand to address an election rally at High School Ground in Chatra’s Hunterganj.

He sought votes for BJP's Chatra candidate Kalicharan Singh.

“Before 2014, terrorist attacks were common in the country as no Congress prime minister showed the strength to deal with Pakistan. When Narendra Modi ji became the PM, he taught a lesson to the neighbouring country,” he said.

He also hailed the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for its "outstanding work" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To fight coronavirus, vaccines were produced in India, which not only protected the lives of the country's citizens but also foreigners. Vaccines were given free of cost to the people,” he said.

Yadav also congratulated the PM for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya but Congress leaders have no idea. A grand temple was built in Ayodhya under the leadership of the prime minister and now Lord Ram shifted to his permanent abode," he added. PTI COR SAN BDC