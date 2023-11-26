India sees single-day rise of 31 new Covid infections

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 31 new coronavirus infections while the active cases have been recorded at 249, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,33,298, the data updated at 8 am stated. The country's Covid case tally stood at 4.50 crore (4,50,01,764). The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 4,44,68,217 and the national recovery rate stood at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stood at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far.